Nerja's 41 Club makes 400-euro donation to local Ukrainian charity The money was given to 'Axarquia con Ucrania', which has helped to provide refugees with homes and supported them as they settled into life on the Costa del Sol

Nerja's 41 Club Chairman Peter MacLeod presented a 400-euro donation to Gareth Arnold, one of the main coordinators of the charity 'Axarquia con Ucrania' (Axarquía with Ukraine) last Friday.

Peter and Gareth were accompanied by Yana, a Ukrainian refugee who arrived in Nerja two months ago with her daughter. She is one of the 57 people who travelled on the bus organised by the charity in March.

Peter, who is hosting one of the families himself, said that he was "pleased" to be able to make the contribution.

Gareth said how "grateful" he was to so many people and organisations for their support. "Axarquía con Ucrania has been able to provide our refugee friends not only with homes but help them to become independent."

Yana added, "I know I speak for us all when I thank the people of Nerja for their warm welcome and all the people who have helped so much."