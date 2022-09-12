Nerja increases emergency fund to vulnerable families for the purchase of school materials For primary, secondary and special education pupils, 120 euros will be given, for infants 110 euros and for Baccalaureate and vocational training, 140 euros

Nerja town hall has launched an emergency social fund for the purchase of school supplies for the 2022-23 academic year for the most vulnerable families. The announcement was made by the town’s education councillor, Gema Laguna, who explained in a statement that the amounts of aid have increased compared to last year.

For primary, secondary and special education students, 120 euros will be awarded, for infants 110 euros while Baccalaureate and vocational training students are eligible for 140 euros. The amount will go towards the purchase of textbooks, notebooks, calculators and stationery.

There is also a call out to businesses interested in supplying the materials and the announcement will be published in the Official Bulletin of the Province of Malaga (BOPMA), opening the deadline for submission of applications, which will be 15 calendar days.

The initiative will be available for consultation on the town hall’s website, as well as in the national subsidies database. The call for municipal aid for the payment of school supplies is measure number seven included in Nerja town hall’s Municipal Shock Plan to provide help to residents following the Covid-19 pandemic.