Nerja Residents' Day 2023. J. R.
Nerja town hall confirms date for Residents&#039; Day
Nerja town hall confirms date for Residents' Day

This year it will take place on Sunday 28 April on Plaza de España

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Nerja

Friday, 22 March 2024, 14:48

Nerja town hall has announced that this year's Residents Day will take place on Sunday 28 April on Plaza de España from 12 until 5pm. The councillor for foreign residents, Ana María Muñoz, said, "We invite all Spanish and international associations and clubs from Nerja and the Axarquía or Malaga area to participate." There will be dancing and live music throughout the afternoon. For further information email: info@diadelresidente.com.

