Nerja Residents' Day postponed until May The new date is Sunday 7 May

Nerja's Residents' Day, which was due to take place on Sunday 30 April, has been postponed by a week and will now be held on Sunday 7 May.

It is the first time since before the pandemic that the previously long-running day is being held. It is taking place on the town's Plaza de España from 12 to 6pm.

The event provides an opportunity for local societies and associations, as well as businesses, media and artists, to promote their activities. There will be food and entertainment throughout the day.