Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
View from the Balcón de Europa J. Rhodes
Nerja offers free activities to mark World Tourism Day
World Tourism Day 2023

Nerja offers free activities to mark World Tourism Day

From guided tours to free entrance to the town's museum and tastings of local products, the town will be celebrating its tourists on Friday 29 September

Jennie Rhodes

Nerja

Wednesday, 27 September 2023, 11:18

Compartir

Nerja is marking World Tourism Day on Friday 29 September with a series of free activities centred around its iconic Balcón de Europa and museum.

The days starts at 11am with a free guided tour in English by SUR in English’s David Andrews 'Nuestro Balcón de Europa’ (Our Balcón de Europa), starting at the town’s tourism office.

The same tour will be given in Spanish at 12pm by Antonio Montesinos who is from the Nerja museum. Anyone interested in participating in either tour should sign up either at the tourist office or by emailing turismo@nerja.es as places are limited.

There is an official act in the Salón de Plenos council chamber at the town hall where key local figures will be recognised and then from 4 until 8pm the Nerja museum will be free of charge and guided tours are available.

From 6pm on the Balcón de Europa there will be an information stand offering free tastings of local products and entertainment from Coro Narixa (choir) at 6pm, folk music at 7pm, the Rocío Delgado theatre group at 7.45pm, a flamenco show by Daniel Romero at 9pm and the day will end with a fireworks display at 10pm.

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New double-decker high-speed train snapped during track tests ahead of Malaga launch
  2. 2 World Tourism Day: These are the Malaga museums and places of interest you can visit for free today
  3. 3 Benalmádena to mark World Tourism Day with free guided tours and entertainment
  4. 4 Renfe doubles the number of seats available on direct AVE high-speed trains between Malaga and Barcelona
  5. 5 Marbella gets ready for four days of walking
  6. 6 Father Fran, the priest arrested in Malaga for allegedly sedating and sexually assaulting women
  7. 7 Junta's public health service ordered to pay 2.6 million compensation to a Malaga couple whose baby was left 95% disabled
  8. 8 Spain's Queen Letizia to attend human trafficking and exploitaton conference in Malaga this week
  9. 9 A sneak peek of one of the areas Google employees will enjoy at its new cybersecurity centre in Malaga
  10. 10 From the end of this week this is the maximum time pets in Spain can be left home alone

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad