Nerja offers free activities to mark World Tourism Day

Nerja is marking World Tourism Day on Friday 29 September with a series of free activities centred around its iconic Balcón de Europa and museum.

The days starts at 11am with a free guided tour in English by SUR in English’s David Andrews 'Nuestro Balcón de Europa’ (Our Balcón de Europa), starting at the town’s tourism office.

The same tour will be given in Spanish at 12pm by Antonio Montesinos who is from the Nerja museum. Anyone interested in participating in either tour should sign up either at the tourist office or by emailing turismo@nerja.es as places are limited.

There is an official act in the Salón de Plenos council chamber at the town hall where key local figures will be recognised and then from 4 until 8pm the Nerja museum will be free of charge and guided tours are available.

From 6pm on the Balcón de Europa there will be an information stand offering free tastings of local products and entertainment from Coro Narixa (choir) at 6pm, folk music at 7pm, the Rocío Delgado theatre group at 7.45pm, a flamenco show by Daniel Romero at 9pm and the day will end with a fireworks display at 10pm.