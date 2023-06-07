Nerja to Maro bike path route altered 'for geotechnical reasons' The town hall has approved a new project, north of the old N-340 and valued at 582,254 euros, after changing the original plans

After starting work on a bike lane to connect Nerja and Maro in September 2022, the town hall has been forced to modify the route "for geotechnical reasons", changing the project from the southern to the northern side of the road.

The announcement was made on Tuesday (6 June) in a statement released by the council which explains that the acting mayor nerjeño, José Alberto Armijo, has approved by decree. The route will now run north of the old N-340 road, between the roundabout at Oasis de Capistrano, where an existing first section ends, and the junction with the Barranco de Maro road.

"This action will replace the bike lane project that had been planned on the south side of the old N-340 road, and that for geotechnical reasons of the land, cannot be carried out," the statement said. The statement went on to say that the contractor, Transportes Antelo, "is restoring the land for the subsequent execution of the work to widen the pavements." This action will be financed with municipal funds, although the town hall has not detailed the amount.

European funding

The work to the second section of the bike path to Maro will involve an investment of 582,254 euros, compared to 494,551.53 euros when the bike lane was planned for the south of the old N-340. Some 80 per cent of the money is coming from European funds, as part of the strategy for sustainable and integrated development of Nerja (EDUSI), and 20 per cent from the council itself.

The new section of bike lane will be approximately one kilometre long and will be an extension of the existing lane that runs between Burriana and Oasis de Capistrano. It will be two-way, with a width of two and a half metres, and will have a safety barrier that will border the road.

The town hall said it hopes to finalise the contract to put out it to tender, "with the aim of starting as soon as possible”.