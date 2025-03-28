Nerja Local Police officers and a doctor recognised for saving three people's lives

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Local Police station in Nerja. Eugenio Cabezas
Nerja

Nerja town hall has recognised four Local Police officers, José Luis Muñoz, Francisco Javier Sedeño, Eva Rueda and Jorge Acosta, as well as Dr Carolina Valotta

Eugenio Cabezas

Friday, 28 March 2025, 11:47

Nerja town hall has recognised four Local Police officers, José Luis Muñoz, Francisco Javier Sedeño, Eva Rueda and Jorge Acosta, as well as Dr Carolina Valotta.

On 19 January Rueda and Acosta, along with Dr Valotta, helped save the life of a man at the Verano Azul football pitch who was having difficulty breathing.

The officers performed resuscitation on the man who regained a pulse and was taken to hospital. Muñoz and Sedeño helped save two youngsters who had got into difficulty in a rocky area off Carabeo beach on 1 January,

