Geotechnical study carried out for Balcón de Europa library in Nerja The results will be used to determine the foundations of the building designed by architects José Morales, María de Lara and Sara de Gile

A geotechnical study of the land next to Nerja's iconic Balcón de Europa, which has been earmarked for the town’s new library, has been completed according to the town hall.

The site, acquired last August from the Fundación Docente José del Peso Blanco, is located in Calle Iglesia and will replace the existing library on Plaza de la Ermita de las Angustias.

The results of the survey will allow the completion of the basic project being drafted by the team of architects who won the ideas competition for the design of the library, José Morales, María de Lara and Sara de Giles.

The geotechnical study work was carried out by the Nerja company Geotechnical Studies Geoner, for an amount of 9,680 euros and consisted of taking and analysing samples of the nature of the land and type of material at different depths. The results will be used as a basis for determining the foundations of the designed building.

This new library project is part of the Extraordinary Municipal Plan for Infrastructures and Equipment for the Promotion of Local Employment 20/21, included in the plan to help the town recover from the effects of the pandemic.