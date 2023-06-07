Nerja Danza festival returns to Balcón de Europa

Sections
The Nerja Danza festival took place last week on the town's Balcón Europa and at the Nerja cultural centre. More than ten dance groups performed during the four-day festival, from contemporary dance to flamenco, which started on Thursday 1 June.
The cultural centre opened its doors to welcome local school children and help them to learn and discover more about this art form, while on the Balcón de Europa the different performances attracted large Spanish and foreign audiences.
As well as local groups including the Fernando Hurtado Dance Troupe, who are based in Nerja, there was also a group from Panama.
The annual event, which this year celebrated its fifteenth anniversary, was closed by the Enrique Vincent Company which gave a performance showing different flamenco 'palos' (styles).
