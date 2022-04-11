Nerja council opens a new free parking area for 165 vehicles near Burriana beach The local authority says it is looking at a number of other potential sites to gradually increase the number of parking spaces in the Costa del Sol town and in Maro

The new parking area is only a few minutes walk from the beach and sports complex. / E. Cabezas

Nerja council has created a new parking area for 165 vehicles on a site opposite the old fire station, next to the roundabout between the N-340 highway and Calle Filipinas, which leads to Burriana beach.

On Sunday the council said the car park, which is free to use, would open today (Monday 11 April). In a statement the mayor, José Alberto Armijo, explained that the idea is not only to make parking easier in the area but also to improve the flow of traffic. This will be very useful this week, as Nerja is expecting a large number of tourists for Easter. The new facility is just a few minutes’ walk from Burriana beach and the sports complex.

Looking at different sites

The mayor also indicated that this could be the first of many. “We are looking at different sites so that we can gradually create more parking areas in Nerja and Maro,” he said.

One of the biggest free parking areas in Nerja is out of use now, due to the construction of a new health centre. There are three underground car parks in the town, beside the Balcón de Europa, at Burriana beach and the Verano Azul park, with 1,300 spaces in total. In addition there are 1,000 ground-level spaces at Los Huertos de Carabeo, although there is a charge for parking there.

The council is also planning to create a new free parking area at the entrance to Maro, with space for 145 vehicles.