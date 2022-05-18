Nerja commissions draft project for its first residence for people with disabilities The town hall will cede a plot of land to El Taller de la Amistad for the construction of the facility

Nerja’s El Taller de la Amistad Association, which has been helping people with disabilities and special educational needs in Nerja, Torrox and Frigiliana since it was founded in 1996, is set to get its first residence, with capacity for 60 residential places.

The new building, which will include a day and occupational centre, will be built on a 5,000 square-metre plot of land located on Avenida de las Palmeras, next to the Pueblo Rocio residential area.

The draft project will be drawn up by the architect Francisco Sánchez, based on the programme of needs set out in the report drawn up by the town hall architect, Beatriz Pérez.

An open space

El Taller de la Amistad renewed its board of directors last October, with the former founder of the organisation, retired speech therapist and teacher Gloria Matutano, being elected to replace Antonio Contreras as the president. "We want to create a modern residence, not a place where people are 'parked'. We are going to make it open, with supervised housing so that everyone has their own support, at different levels," she told SUR last November.

Mututano went on to say, "Another thing is to have a residential area for people with additional needs, which in principle have 60 places. The laundrette that we have as a special employment centre would also go there. We don't have a budget or a timetable. Francisco Sánchez continues to help us altruistically."