Nerja club in mourning after young athlete dies in quad bike accident

Marina Rivas Malaga Friday, 8 December 2023, 11:43 | Updated 11:55h. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A young member of an athletics club in Nerja has died in a tragic quad bike accident. Celia Bellicourt, 22, who was born in Almuñécar, was found dead after the vehicle on which she was travelling with a friend plunged into a ravine in Arenas del Rey (Granada province) on Thursday.

A caller who witnessed the accident alerted the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room shortly before 1pm, telling the operators the young woman was not breathing and that her male companion was injured. An air ambulance, fire crews from Loja and Alhama de Granada, Plan Infoca firefighters and Guardia Civil officers rushed to the scene of the accident, SUR's sister newspaper Ideal reported.

Paramedics confirmed the death of the young woman at the scene and the fire brigade crews recovered her body. The injured man was flown to hospital in Granada with multiple fractures. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

The death of Celia Bellicourt is being mourned by the Nerja athletics club where she was a much loved member. The talented sprinter was a national medallist in relay races and was a competitor in the U-23 category. She combined her athletic career with her teaching studies and will be remembered by all who knew her in Nerja for her indelible smile and commitment to the club.