Rescuers carry woman 2km on stretcher after Chíllar river fall in Nerja The individual hit her head and lost consciousness while walking in a difficult to access area and had to transferred to a waiting ambulance by firefighters and Civil Protection volunteers

Emergency services were called into action on the popular Chíllar river hike in Nerja, which only recently reopened after being closed for two years because of the pandemic. Access has been allowed again, but without any measures to control entry and put a stop to the overcrowding suffered by the natural area in the summer months.

The injured person was a Spanish woman, about 70 years old, who suffered a fall on Saturday afternoon when she was hiking to the well-known Los Patos ford.

After hitting her head, she lost consciousness, so the walkers who were with her called the emergency services. Firefighters from Malaga’s Provincial Brigade along with Civil Protection volunteers travelled to the scene, which is very difficult to access, in the Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama natural park.

The woman was carried on a stretcher for more than two kilometres, to where an ambulance was waiting, before she was transferred to the health centre in Nerja. No further information about her condition has been released, although it is believed the injuries were not serious.