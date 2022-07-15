From 6,000 to more than 21,000 inhabitants in a century: Nerja's census now online The town has gone from an eminently agricultural and fishing economy to one of the most popular tourist destinations on the Costa del Sol

From just 6,000 to more than 21,000 inhabitants in a century; this has been the spectacular growth in population that Nerja has witnessed in the last century, going from an eminently agricultural and fishing economy to one of the most popular tourist destinations on the Costa del Sol. The town’s census data going back to 1920 is now available online.

"The population registers are one of the most consulted documents in our municipal archives, as they provide a variety of information and are very useful for researchers, especially for genealogy scholars," explained the town’s deputy mayor Francisco Arce on Tuesday. He added, "That is why the town hall is committed to the restoration and digitisation of these valuable documents, for their preservation and making them available to the public.”

Nerja’s municipal archive now has more than 250 digitised documents, with the oldest dating back to 1765. They can be consulted on the website https://archivo.nerja.es/archivo-online