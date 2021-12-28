Nerja asks Junta for "all possible measures" to help those affected by Vega de Maro fire The town hall is awaiting a report from the regional government on the extent of the damage caused by the fire which burnt 36.6 hectares, 2.6 of which were within the protected cliffs area

Almost a month after the fire that burnt 36 hectares in Maro, of which 2.6 were within the natural area and the rest were farms and ravines, the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo , again asked the Junta de Andalucía to articulate "all possible measures" to help the affected farmers, during a meeting last week.

The town hall is also awaiting the findings of a report from the regional agricultural office to determine the extent of damage to crops and greenhouses caused by the fire which started on Sunday 28 November. The director of the office has confirmed that, once completed, "in the coming days it will be sent to the town hall." Meanwhile, Armijo indicated that "while we await this important information, the department for agriculture is working to activate all the mechanisms at our disposal to help the most affected farmers."

The regional delegate for agriculture, Fernando Fernández Tapias, reported on the next call for regional aid to support the modernisation of farms, and has stressed the "need" for agricultural insurance to cover damage caused by fires, noting that from the Ministry of Agriculture this "is encouraged through subsidies."

The Junta also insisted on the "obligatory nature" of complying with the rules on fire prevention, "duly requesting permission for the burning of stubble on agricultural land", and warned that extreme caution should be exercised, "since without we are in full drought, which poses a significant risk."