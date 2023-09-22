Nerja appeals for donations to help Morocco earthquake survivors

President of the Somaya Luchadora association Nadia Errouch and councillor Daniel Rivas.

The Somaya Luchadora association in Nerja has started a humanitarian aid campaign to collect materials and food for those affected by the earthquake that hit Morrocco earlier this month.

The campaign was launched by president of the association, Nadia Errouch, and Nerja's councillor for Social Affairs Daniel Rivas on Monday 18 September.

The association is appealing for non-perishable food, first aid material, personal hygiene products, nappies, sanitary towels, blankets, winter clothes, towels, bedding and tents.

Items can be dropped off at San Miguel primary school from 10.00 to 11.00am Monday to Friday or call: 685 722 168 or 610 615 143 to arrange for items to be collected from home.

For those who wish to donate money, the bank account IBAN ES38 3058 0728 0727 2005 1862 has been set up.