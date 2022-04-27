New mural represents life in Benamocarra The work was done by members of the Antonio Montes cultural association and Maestros y Maestras Internacionales with the collaboration of the town hall

Benamocarra has a new mural which represents life in the Axarquía village, located in the Plaza de Toros roundabout. The work was completed in Monday (April 25) by the Antonio Montes cultural association with the collaboration of the town hall.

The work was done by the artist Antonio Montes, who president of the cultural association which bears his name, together with the local international artists collective: Cecilia Byrne, Ana Luz Yáñez Lepe and Amada Bravo Silva who are all from Chile, Alejandro Gamboa from Colombia, Aldo Jiménez Salud from Mexico, Porfirio Juárez from Mexico and Gilberto Arriaza from El Salvador.

Members of the Antonio Montes cultural association and international artists in front of the mural / SUR