Ajobacalao is a speciality of Vélez-Málaga which is traditionally eaten during Easter week. SUR
Costa del Sol town organises foodie tour for Lent
Food and drink

Costa del Sol town organises foodie tour for Lent

The event will run every weekend from Friday 7 March until 17 April in Vélez-Málaga and aims to showcase the traditional dishes eaten in the Axarquía at this time of year

Eugenio Cabezas / Jennie Rhodes

Eugenio Cabezas / Jennie Rhodes

Vélez-Málaga

Thursday, 6 March 2025, 20:20

Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol is holding its first 'Ruta Gastronómica de Cuaresma' (Lent gastronomic route) starting on Friday 7 March. It will be taking place every weekend until 17 April in a bid to attract visitors to the town's bars and restaurants.

The town, which is referred to as 'the capital of the Axarquía', has a number of speciality dishes that are eaten at this time of year and the foodie tour has been designed to promote them. Probably the most typical dish is 'ajobacalao', a type of paste made from salted cod (bacalao), garlic (ajo). breadcrumbs and extra virgin olive oil and spread on bread or crackers.

The initiative has been orchestrated by the local business association ACEV with the support of the town hall. Vice-president of ACEV, Francisco Santiago Córdoba, explained that the idea of the event is to promote traditional Vélez-Málaga cuisine and attract both foodies "and those who wish to learn more about the culinary customs of Easter Week".

He said everyone was welcome to attend the event which "combines tradition, flavour and culture in each dish". Ajobacalao paste, ajobacalao croquettes, stews and fried pumpkin with cod are among some of the traditional dishes that bars and restaurants will be offering during the event.

Click here for further information, a full list of participating restaurants and dishes.

