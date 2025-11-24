Costa del Sol football pitch opens after three decades of waiting

The mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, greets several children at the new sports facilities on the coast.

The official inauguration of the Antonio González football pitch in El Morche (Torrox) on the eastern Costa del Sol, which has already been authorised by the Malaga football federation to host official matches, took place on Friday 21 November.

The new and long-awaited football pitch, which has replaced the old one located on the beach, has finally opened after more than three decades of unfulfilled promises and demands by local residents.

The facilities are located in the new Santa Rosa sports and leisure complex, which is now in its second phase with a budget of 4.5 million euros. The inauguration was attended by Pepi González Bueno, sister of the historic leader and honorary president of Club Recreativo El Morche, after whom the football pitch is named.

Posthumous tributes

Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina said that the inauguration was "an act of historical justice for El Morche", a club that has 75 years of history. The councillor for sports, José Manuel Fernández, said it gave him "immense joy and satisfaction" that the pitch has opened. He went on to say, "My greatest satisfaction is that the children can now enjoy a decent facility for the practice of their sport."

A match was held between CR El Morche and the Asociación Amigos del Deporte de Colmenar and posthumous tributes were paid to Antonio González and Francisco Escobar, who was a player, coach and director of the club.

Torrox town hall will "shortly" be inviting tenders for the second phase, for which it has a budget of 4.5 million euros, which will also be financed by the town hall's own resources, after it failed to obtain a European subsidy for the complex.

In the first phase, the football pitch was built, artificial turf was installed, the underground car park was built and the structures of the buildings included in the project, including changing rooms, shopping area and sports courts, have been completed.

In the second phase, grandstands, changing rooms and car parks will be built and green areas and gardens will be created. In addition to the football pitch, an internal road will connect Los Llanos primary school and Alfaguar secondary school with the nearby Santa Rosa and Laguna Beach residential areas.