Month-long cultural programme welcomes in autumn in Malaga village

Jennie Rhodes Comares Friday, 3 October 2025, 10:40

'Comares Cultural 2025' began on Thursday 2 October in the east of Malaga province village. The month-long programme of activities includes hiking trails, rural women's day, a classic car rally, foodie events and Halloween celebrations.

The Classic Car and Motorcycle Rally is taking place on Saturday 4 October, with over 100 vehicles participating. Organised by Tontona Racing, club member José Sánchez explained that the rally will begin at 10am and said that vehicles over 25 years old are coming from all over Andalucía.

A '60s and '70s themed party is taking place on Saturday evening with music from Adolfo Cisneros at 7pm and DJ Toulalan 8.30pm.

The village will be inaugurating the newly restored Alquería washhouse on Sunday 5 October, which the town hall said in a statement is "a place where women used to meet and socialise in the past". This will be accompanied by a hiking route from Comares to the Alquería.

On 15 October the town hall is organising events to celebrate Rural Women's Day and on 16 October at 5 pm, there will be a talk (in Spanish) on stroke prevention organised by the APAM Association at the Teleclub.

On 18 October, a traditional 'Cateta' salad will be served up in El Romo and on 20 October there will be a special meeting for senior citizens. A cultural visit to Ronda and Alpandeire has been organised for 23 October and on the 25 and 26 October children can participate in a youth camp at La Noria. On 31 October a Halloween party, organised in collaboration with the La Tahona Parents' Association of the San Hilario de Poitiers primary school, is happening.

"We want to invite our residents to participate, but also the entire region to our Comares Cultural, to any activity related to active tourism that we promote so much, to enjoy our gastronomy, our environment and our historic centre," the town hall said in a statement.