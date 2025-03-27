Nerja Cave welcomed its twenty millionth visitor

Eugenio Cabezas Thursday, 27 March 2025, 17:47 Compartir

María Cutanda, from Badajoz, made history after becoming the 20,000,000th visitor at the Nerja Cave on 21 March. The attraction has been open to the public since June 1960 and, during the past 65 years, it has welcomed thousands, even millions, of visitors who have toured its galleries and marvelled at the geological formations every day.

Fundación Cueva de Nerja president Javier Salas, accompanied by vice-preident José Alberto Armijo and manager José María Domínguez, was the one who greeted María and her seven relatives, to present her with merchandising gifts commemorating the event.

Improvements at the Nerja Cave

The Nerja Cave is one of the most visited natural monuments in Spain. The milestone has been possible thanks to the modernisation process that the management team has been committed to implementing, making the experience more exciting and user-friendly.

Among the features that attract so many visitors are discounts, family packs, the children's playground and the breastfeeding area. In addition, the implementation of a responsive website, fully adapted to mobile devices, as well as the simplified process have boosted online ticket sales.

To make matters more aventurous, new services have been added to the visit, such as the Nerja Museum and the inaugurated in 2023 virtual reality room.

In 2024, all records were broken with 530,782 visitors in total, compared to 488,857 the previous year

The virtual reality room is an innovation that offers added value. The 360-degree experience provides visitors with more information about the cave and with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the experience. The presence of Tadeo Jones - the animated Spanish version of Indiana Jones - increases the publicity value of the cave's most recent facilities.

Likewise, the foundation has associated its brand with sporting events involving top teams in the province, such as Malaga's football club and Unicaja Basketball. The resourceful approach, has allowed the site to overcome the Covid-19 crisis. In 2024, all records were broken, with 530,782 visitors, compared to 488,857 the previous year.