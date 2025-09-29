Man reported missing for three days found safe and well in Malaga village

Eugenio Cabezas Canillas de Aceituno Monday, 29 September 2025, 10:34 Share

A 59-year-old man who was reported missing from his home in Canillas de Aceituno in the east of Malaga province on Wednesday 24 September was found safe and well on Saturday 27 September.

Francisco López Pino, who is deaf and has schizophrenia, had last been seen at around 3.40pm on Wednesday afternoon about three kilometres from his home in the hamlet of Río Bermuza. Police and local residents organised searches to locate Francisco and on Saturday he was found in the La Fájara area, about five kilometres from his home.

He was disoriented, but otherwise safe and well, although he was taken to the Axarquía hospital in Torre del Mar for a check-up. Canillas de Aceituno Civil Protection group posted on social media that Francisco had been found safe and well and said, "We would like to thank our volunteers, the Guardia Civil, Periana Civil Protection team, Motril dog unit and other associations, our residents and volunteers who participated in the search." The man was located by members of the Andalusian speleological society, who joined the search efforts on Saturday.

Francisco's relatives reported him missing after he failed to return home on Wednesday evening. He was last seen at 3.40pm on Wednesday at the junction between Canillas de Aceituno and La Fájara, on a road linking Canillas with Alcaucín, according to one of his two brothers, Javier, who spoke to SUR.