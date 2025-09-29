Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Some of the vehicles involved in the search on Saturday. SUR
Missing person

Man reported missing for three days found safe and well in Malaga village

Francisco López Pino, who is deaf and has schizophrenia, was located by a search party five kilometres from his home on Saturday

Eugenio Cabezas

Canillas de Aceituno

Monday, 29 September 2025, 10:34

A 59-year-old man who was reported missing from his home in Canillas de Aceituno in the east of Malaga province on Wednesday 24 September was found safe and well on Saturday 27 September.

Francisco López Pino, who is deaf and has schizophrenia, had last been seen at around 3.40pm on Wednesday afternoon about three kilometres from his home in the hamlet of Río Bermuza. Police and local residents organised searches to locate Francisco and on Saturday he was found in the La Fájara area, about five kilometres from his home.

He was disoriented, but otherwise safe and well, although he was taken to the Axarquía hospital in Torre del Mar for a check-up. Canillas de Aceituno Civil Protection group posted on social media that Francisco had been found safe and well and said, "We would like to thank our volunteers, the Guardia Civil, Periana Civil Protection team, Motril dog unit and other associations, our residents and volunteers who participated in the search." The man was located by members of the Andalusian speleological society, who joined the search efforts on Saturday.

Francisco's relatives reported him missing after he failed to return home on Wednesday evening. He was last seen at 3.40pm on Wednesday at the junction between Canillas de Aceituno and La Fájara, on a road linking Canillas with Alcaucín, according to one of his two brothers, Javier, who spoke to SUR.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Brother and wife of Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez both closer to standing in dock
  2. 2 Will I lose weight? Science provides some answers about fasting
  3. 3 Another brick in the fall
  4. 4 Four fun-filled days lined up for Marbella Oktoberfest
  5. 5 Last Chance Saloon
  6. 6 Torremolinos: A celebration of Andalusian culture for San Miguel
  7. 7 Spain rugby team to face Fiji in Malaga this November
  8. 8 A celebration of Andalusian culture for San Miguel
  9. 9 Take Part in Spain's 'Biggest Solar Giveaway' This Oct 2025
  10. 10 Gardening in southern Spain: Breath of heaven

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man reported missing for three days found safe and well in Malaga village

Man reported missing for three days found safe and well in Malaga village