Man arrested following armed robberies in eastern Costa del Sol town

A man was arrested in the evening of Tuesday 20 May in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol on suspicion of three armed robberies in shops and a bakery in the historic centre of the Axarquía town in the space of just 24 hours, The incidents took place on Sunday 18, Monday 19 May and Tuesday 20 May.

The 39-year old suspect is a resident of Vélez-Málaga and of Spanish nationality. Armed with a knife, he is accused of threatening shopkeepers and demanding that they hand over the money in cash registers, saying, "Give me the money or I'll cut you."

The suspect, who has previous convictions for similar offences, had been arrested last Saturday for a robbery in Nuestra Señora de los Remedios “Zona Sur” primary school, but was released on bail. After leaving court at around 12pm on Sunday, the suspect allegedly robbed a bakery at around 4pm on the same day, before going on to commit similar crimes in two supermarkets on Monday and Tuesday.

The investigators viewed security cameras and identified the suspect as he was wearing clothes he had been given while in custody. National and Local Police officers worked together to locate and arrest the individual. He was found by National Police officers at around 11.30pm on Tuesday in Calle Santo Sepulcro.

Also on Tuesday morning, Local Police officers caught another man while trying to steal the cash register and several valuables from Bar El Chavico, located in Calle Cervantes in Vélez, which was closed at that time.

Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, has called on opposition parties to stop "scaremongering" and spreading "misinformation" following the two arrests. He claims it is being generated by "opposition political parties, which only generate concern among our citizens". Lupiáñez went on to say, "I will not allow this type of scaremongering messages to be spread and I will not tolerate any questioning of the professionalism of our security forces, who carry out an effective and unquestionable job on a daily basis."

Lupiáñez highlighted the increase in the number of both National and Local police forces in the municipality and has pledged to continue to increase the number of Local Police officers, which is due to go up from five to thirteen officers, who will join the force this year.

The mayor has said that the town hall is looking into "the insults to the Local Police" on social media by members of opposition political parties in recent days, to assess whether to take the matter to court.