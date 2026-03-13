No malpractice at Axarquía hospital: investigation clears laboratory of reagent allegations

Eugenio Cabezas Friday, 13 March 2026, 13:05 Share

The management of the eastern Malaga-Axarquía health management area has agreed to close the confidential investigation opened on 6 February to analyse the complaint by the CSIF trade union regarding the alleged use of unstable reagents in the laboratory of the Axarquía hospital in Torre del Mar.

The resolution, signed on 11 March by manager Miguel Moreno Verdugo, concludes that, after reviewing the documentation and the internal investigation, "no facts have been found that justify the adoption of other measures" in relation to the operation of the service.

In the letter addressed to all parties, to which SUR has had access, the management points out that that the confidential information was disclosed after CSIF representatives verbally reported their suspicions about the alleged improper use of "expired or unstable reagents," which they attempted to conceal by changing analysers, repeating batches, or tampering with product QR codes.

An investigation was also carried out into possible misconduct by the laboratory coordinator towards other professionals, with accusations of inappropriate treatment or lack of respect.

The resolution emphasises that, after analysing the available information and carrying out internal checks, "no evidence has been found of the irregular use of reagents or practices that could compromise the reliability of the analyses."

The health department also concludes that the procedure has not detected any situations of "incorrect treatment or violations of respect towards laboratory professionals, one of the points included in the union's complaint."

The closure of the internal investigation is an explicit endorsement of the professionals at the Axarquía laboratory, who had already categorically denied the CSIF's accusations and defended the safety of their procedures and quality controls. Technicians and doctors had explained to SUR that the automated equipment automatically removes any unstable reagents and that the service is accredited by the Andalusian health quality agency, with participation in external verification programmes.

Laboratory professionals are confident that the decision will help to "restore peace of mind" among users in the east of Malaga area and "recognise the professionalism" of a unit that processes thousands of tests every day for patients at the Axarquía hospital and health centres in the area.