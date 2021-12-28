Malaga’s provincial authority invests 2.2 million in upgrading four wastewater treatment plants

Alcaucín's WWTP is one of the four that has been earmarked for repairs. / sur

Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación, is to allocate 2,26 million euros to improve four wastewater treatment plants (WWTP), located in Alameda, Alcaucín, Canillas de Albaida and Frigiliana. The reform and modernisation of the facilities will be managed by the Provincial Water Consortium of Malaga and are part of an overall package of works that will continue in 2022 and that will reach ten million euros.

The deputy for the Environment, Inland Tourism and Climate Change, Cristóbal Ortega, announced the investment on Tuesday, stressing "the need to maintain the infrastructures that exist in the province so that they continue to function correctly." Ortega stressed in a statement that "these plants, despite having different characteristics, all need to undergo repairs to alleviate the wear and tear they suffer."

Ortega pointed out that "most of these plants have been in operation for a couple of decades and are beginning to reach the limit of their purification capacity. Therefore, the maintenance work will aim to improve their current state, in accordance with the relevant legal regulations." To this end, deteriorated equipment and systems will be replaced and renewed, improving the service provided by these four facilities.

According to a press release from Diputación, the plants carry out a fundamental and environmental task, which is to reduce the pollutant load of wastewater produced by human activity. As such the treatment plants must undergo the appropriate maintenance for their optimum operation.

These interventions are included in the first phase of maintenance and improvement of the WWTPs managed by the Provincial Water Consortium, which provides services at 45 treatment plants in Malaga province, of which 23 are scheduled to be upgraded, for which ten million euros in total will be earmarked.