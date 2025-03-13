Malaga village fights depopulation with cash bonus for new parents

Eugenio Cabezas Canillas de Aceituno Thursday, 13 March 2025, 12:38 Compartir

Small inland municipalities in Malaga province are still trying to reverse the trend of depopulation that they have been witnessing in recent years and the latest village to do so is Canillas de Aceituno in the Axarquía.

On Wednesday 13 March the town hall published a call for applications from parents of children that have been born or adopted in the village within the last year and those that will be born or adopted before 31 December this year. The deadline for submitting applications will be three months from the day after the birth or the resolution of the adoption.

The mayor of Canillas de Aceituno, Vicente Campos, explained in a statement that "the amount of the aid will be 750 euros per child and will subsidise the expenses corresponding to pharmacy, food, hygiene, nappies and others of a similar nature".

Campos said that the aid "is a clear example of the commitment" of the town hall "to promoting the birth rate in the municipality".