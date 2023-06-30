Malaga village dedicates Fourth of July celebrations to the state of Texas Macharaviaya is celebrating this weekend to pay tribute to American Independence hero Bernardo de Gálvez, who was born locally

The eastern Malaga province village of Macharaviaya is celebrating this weekend to pay tribute to American Independence hero Bernardo de Gálvez, who was born in the village. The event also aims to promote the ties the village has with the city of Pensacola in Florida, where De Gálvez was integral to winning the battle during the American War of Independence against British forces in 1781.

Today, Friday 30 June, there is a parade through the centre of Malaga to promote the festival and tomorrow, Saturday 1 July, a reenactment of the battle is taking place in Plaza Bernardo de Gálvez in Macharaviaya, with members of the Order of Grenadiers and Ladies of Gálvez, as well as local residents, dressed in 18th-century costumes. During the evening there will be live music, a parade, a historical reenactment and fireworks.

This year's celebrations are dedicated to the state of Texas, as Mayor of Macharaviaya, Gregorio Campos, explained, "The House of Representatives of the US State of Texas has made two proclamations, one of them in recognition of Bernardo de Gálvez in the city of Galveston in Texas and another of Macharaviaya."