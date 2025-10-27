Malaga university to come up with tourism plan for eastern Costa del Sol town

SUR Monday, 27 October 2025, 14:00 Share

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol has held its twelfth 'Municipal Tourism Round Table', which addressed the new 2026-2029 strategic tourism plan to be drawn up by the University of Malaga (UMA).

The councillor for tourism, Antonio José Martín, highlighted the importance of the document which he said, "will set out the municipality's roadmap for tourism, with the aim of moving towards a sustainable and balanced model that benefits both tourists and residents".

He added that "the business community and local residents will soon be invited to give their opinions and express their needs, so that these can be incorporated into the new plan and a new participatory document can be drawn up".

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria Francisco Salado highlighted "the importance of these workspaces, with the aim of defining the tourism model we want for our municipality". He went on to say, "We must all be part of this common project to continue improving the tourist experience and quality of life in our municipality."

Salado explained that "Rincón de la Victoria is working towards more sustainable, intelligent and quality tourism that benefits both those who visit us and those who live here all year round."

The meeting also served to request proposals for action from the sector for the 2026 annual tourism plan, as well as training initiatives that contribute to improving professionalism in the tourism sector. It also looked at ways of increasing the competitiveness through digitalisation and improving the visitor experience. Proposals for participation in leading tourism fairs such as Fitur and WTM were also discussed.