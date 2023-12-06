Malaga province village scoops national active tourism award in Spain

Eugenio Cabezas Canillas de Aceituno Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 18:58 Compartir Copiar enlace

The hiking route which includes El Saltillo suspension bridge and connects the Axarquía villages of Canillas de Aceituno and Sedella, in the heart Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama mountain range in Malaga province has become one of the area’s major tourist attractions since it opened in October 2020. Just three years after it opened, it has been awarded the prestigious Active Tourism Award 2024, an initiative promoted by the Pueblos Mágicos de España (magic villages of Spain) association.

The award recognises the work done to promote active tourism in Canillas de Aceituno and in particular its exceptional natural environment and commitment to sustainability, highlighting the route to El Saltillo. The Axarquía villages of Alfarnate, Atajate, El Borge and Comares also form part of the network.

"Surrounded by breathtaking landscapes and offering a wide range of outdoor activities, this charming magical village has become a must-visit destination for lovers of nature and authentic experiences. Canillas de Aceituno is the gateway to the Sierra Tejeda, Alhama and Almijara, with its highest peak, La Maroma", the association, which is an initiative promoted by the Institute for Local Development and Social Studies and includes more than 120 towns and villages throughout the country, said.

Accepting the award, mayor of Canillas de Aceituno Vicente Campos said: "It is a great pride for our village to have been awarded, in recognition of the extraordinary work that residents, local businesses and other public bodies have been developing over the years, to give Canillas de Aceituno the importance it has within the province of Malaga as a destination for rural tourism.”

The Pueblos Mágicos de España awards are honorary and the award itself is a bronze trophy created by the Hermanos Moreno sculpture workshop (Granada) with the association’s logo.