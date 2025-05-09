Malaga province bikers urged to get into gear for a good cause

Eugenio Cabezas Torrox Friday, 9 May 2025, 10:49 Compartir

Around a thousand bikers are expected to descend on Torrox on the eastern Costa del Sol for the fifth 'Villa de Torrox' charity motorbike day on Sunday 11 May. The event is being organised by Motorrox Club to raise funds for El Taller de la Amistad, the Nerja-based association which supports children and adults with disabilities, and their families, through the Axarquía,

There will be a motorbike route through the town, exhibitions, a concert, prizes and the opportunity to sample traditional local dishes, including 'migas' - breadcrumbs fried in olive oil and garlic - with 'arriera' salad, which is made up of local produce including potato, orange and olives.

There will be a concert by the Aljama music group and entertainment by DJ Worzel. There will also be motorbike exhibitions, clothing and merchandising stands and prizes for the oldest and newest motorbike and for the motorbike club with the most participants.

Registration

During the presentation of the event on Thursday 8 May, mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina encouraged "everyone to participate in a great day to benefit the Taller de la Amistad, a group that does such enormous social work to support people with disabilities both in Nerja and Torrox and other nearby municipalities".

Zoom SUR

Registration for the event costs twelve euros and includes a commemorative T-shirt, a plate of migas with arriera salad and a drink. It will take place from 10am on Sunday on Avenida del Faro de Torrox Costa, from where participants will leave at 11.30 am to go through El Peñoncillo, Torrox old town and El Morche before returning to the start point.

Both the town hall and the president of the Motorrox club invited "all lovers of two wheels and the world of motorbikes to participate in this day, especially because of its charitable nature". Gloria Matutano, president of El Taller de la Amistad expressed her "gratitude" to Torrox town hall and to the Motorrox Club "for always collaborating with us every time the opportunity arises".