Malaga priest reported his girlfriend for stealing computer equipment six days before his arrest

Father Fran, the Vélez-Málaga priest who was arrested on 11 September for allegedly sedating and then sexually assaulting a number of women, reported that computer equipment and cash had been stolen from his home just six days before the woman he was in a relationship with went to the police with a copy of images she had found on a hard drive at the home. In his statement he pointed the finger of blame at the woman.

By then, the priest already knew that his partner - or ex-partner at that time - had gone to Santa María Micaela church where she confessed that she was in a relationship with Father Fran. She was found weeping in the church just a few days after Christmas.

The young woman said that she had found something about the priest that could be criminal, although according to the sources consulted, she apparently did not go into much more detail, but the church encouraged her to report the incident to the police.

Some months later, in August, the girl returned to the church and repeated the accusations. Again, she was referred to the police and this time she went to the Family and Women's Services Unit (UFAM). In addition to admitting to her relationship with Father Fran, she provided a copy she had made of images she had found on a hard drive at the priest's home, leading to a police investigation and Father Fran’s arrest on 11 September.

Out of spite

Aware of the situation, he went to the National Police and, according to the sources consulted, reported that the young woman had stolen 3,000 euros and computer equipment from his home. Father Fran’s statement is key to the case, as it suggests he acknowledged that the images provided by the complainant belong to him.

Father Fran also allegedly admitted in that statement that he had had a relationship with the woman but claimed that he wanted to end it. According to the same sources, he implied that the young woman had acted out of spite.

By then, police investigators were already analysing “hundreds” of images that the complainant had provided, which had been divided into four folders with the initials of each of the victims. The woman told the police that she opened them believing that they were a film or a series.

On 11 September, five days after Father Fran reported his girlfriend UFAM arrested him as he was travelling to his mother's flat in Vélez-Málaga.