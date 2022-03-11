Malaga goat’s cheese and Axarquia wine market returns to Torre del Mar There will be a number of activities this weekend, including a cheese and wine route on Saturday

Torre del Mar’s Paseo de Larios will host this Sunday, 13 March, the first Malaga goat’s cheese and Axarquia wine market since the start of the pandemic.

The event, which is now in its 10th year, will run from 10am to 6pm. There will be different workshops, including cheese-making, as well as tastings of the cheeses and wines on offer.

On Saturday 12 March there will be the opportunity to do a tour of local cheese-making company, Cañada del Capitán and the Dimobe winery. For further information visit: www.cabrama.com or www.axarquiamegusta.blogspot.com.es