Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado (left) and Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre (right) signed the agreement on Monday 9 October
Malaga city signs joint tourism agreement with neighbouring Costa del Sol town
Tourism

Malaga city signs joint tourism agreement with neighbouring Costa del Sol town

There are plans for a direct bus from Rincón de la Victoria to Malaga Airport with a stop at the María Zambrano train station

SUR

Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 21:57

The mayors of Rincón de la Victoria, and Malaga, Francisco Salado and Francisco de la Torre, have signed a joint tourism agreement which proposes the implementation of a complementary tourism offer that benefit both places.

"Our offer focuses on gastronomy, sport and, above all, historical heritage with the Cueva del Tesoro, Cueva de la Victoria and Villa Antiopa. So with the idea of continuing to grow, we signed this agreement which will be very beneficial," explained Salado as the agreement was signed on Monday 9 October.

De la Torre highlighted that the agreement means Malaga and Rincón de la Victoria will be able to work together in “many areas, such as tourism”. He went on to say, “We will give our population more job opportunities and those who come, a more complete offer.”

As well as Mupis, a tourism website and tourist information touch screens, the agreement includes cooperation to promote sport, cultural and gastronomic events that involve the participation of both places as well as the creation of a tourist card that includes the main tourist attractions in Malaga and Rincón de la Victoria.

The document also includes the possibility of a direct bus route between Malaga Airport and Rincón de la Victoria, with a stop at María Zambrano train station in Malaga city centre.

The agreement is in place for one year and may be extended if agreed by both parties.

