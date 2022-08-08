Lorry with crane stolen in bungled attempt to steal cash machine from Nerja supermarket car park The thieves abandoned both items in an avocado farm on the border with Torrox, having failed to get their hands on the money

Guardia Civil police officers are investigating the theft of a lory with a crane from a building materials company in Nerja which was used to steal a cash machine located in the car park of the town’s Lidl supermarket. The incident took place on Sunday evening, SUR has been able to confirm.

The thieves allegedly first gained access to the warehouse of the company Hermanos Jimena, located next to the Rapto de Europa monument at the entrance to Nerja on the old N-340 road. After breaking the lock on the door, they drove the vehicle to the supermarket car park, where they used the truck to carry away the cash machine.

Afterwards, they drove to an avocado plantation located in the Barranco del Puerto area, on the border with Torrox. The thieves then tried to break into the cash machine, but were unsuccessful. As SUR has learned, to try to erase their trail, they took the hard disk that records the images of the cash machine and sprayed the inside of the lorry with a fire extinguisher.

Similar incident

Apparently, this is not the first robbery of this kind to take place in Axarquia in recent days. In Vélez-Málaga, police officers are investigating a very similar incident, in which a lorry was also stolen from a warehouse and a cash machine of the same company, which has dozens of these devices along the Costa del Sol, was ripped out.

SUR has learned that even if the thieves had been able to break into the cash machine in Nerja, one of the security measures that these devices have is an ink injection system that marks all the banknotes, rendering them useless.