Councillors with the two mascots. SUR
Retail

Local shopping campaign launched on eastern Costa del Sol

Mascots in the form of the Torre del Mar lighthouse and Vélez-Málaga's fortress will appear at upcoming events to promote the municipality's retail offer

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 10:51

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has launched a new campaign aimed at boosting local commerce. The 'Let's go shopping, the best is close to you' initiative includes two mascots representing local symbols to emphasise that shopping in the area “is synonymous with life, activity and development”, the town hall said in a statement.

The initiative seeks to highlight the importance of local commerce, "a sector that provides trust, proximity, quality and, in addition, is a driver of employment and revitalisation of the municipality's streets," the town hall statement went on to say.

The symbols are Torre del Mar's lighthouse and Vélez-Málaga fortress which have taken on a new identity as mascots and were designed by local artist Fabio Jiménez. The mascots will be seen around the towns and at local events to remind people that the best shops are ‘just around the corner’. Their first appearances will be at the upcoming motor show and the beer festival on 11 and 12 October, where they will be handing out promotional bags and spreading the message of support for local businesses.

Calle del Mar is one of Torre del Mar's main shopping streets. J. Rhodes

The campaign aims to reach all audiences, especially children, and reinforce the idea that shopping at local businesses "strengthens the economy and keeps the essence of neighbourhoods alive".

