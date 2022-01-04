Six new local police officers for Nerja There are now almost 40 officers and the town hall intends to add ten more this year

The new recruits with officials and mayor of Nerja José Alberto Armijo (right) last Thursday / sur

Nerja town hall has recruited six new officers to its local police force, with the recruits starting their posts last week, after passing the competitive police exams and a training period.

Nerja Mayor, José Alberto Armijo, welcomed the new officers during a ceremony last week and wished them "all the luck" in their work. "Your incorporation into the staff of the local lolice of Nerja is a clear indicator of the commitment of this government to ensure that the body has the necessary human resources,” said the mayor in a statement.

With these additions, the number of local police staff now stands at 40 and there are plans to fill a further 10 vacancies through secondments this year, bringing the total to 50 officers.