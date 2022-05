Rincón de la Victoria police set up cybercrime unit The local authorities launch the unit to protect and provide online security

Rincón de la Victoria Local Police has set up a cybercrime unit, with which it aims to protect and provide online security. It has been established following a significant increase in the number of cybercrimes, the most common being scams, fraud, identity theft and cyberbullying.

An email address has been set up: ciberpolicia@rincondelavictoria.es, for residents who have been victims of cybercrime or would like further information.