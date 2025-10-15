Lidl to move into new commercial area of eastern Costa del Sol town

Eugenio Cabezas Torre del Mar Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 11:00 Share

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has given the green light to the development of a new commercial area with a Lidl supermarket in the Cuesta del Visillo area of Torre del Mar.

The deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia and the councillor for urban planning, Celestino Rivas, have announced the signing of an urban development agreement with the leaders of the town's T-6 implementation unit and the Lidl supermarket chain. The project is the second phase of development of this area, with the construction of a new road behind the Lisbona petrol station.

According to Rivas the new road will connect Carrera de las Angustias with Calle Laureano Casquero, contributing to "the necessary decongestion of traffic flow on one of the main access roads to Torre del Mar".

Rivas went on to say that the new road "will solve a traffic problem and open up an urban area to new businesses and development in the area" and that "after 30 years of attempts to get this project off the ground, the owners have finally reached an agreement".