Axarquía train brought back to life thanks to Malaga graffiti artist

The street artist Eduardo Luque, known artistically as 'Lalone' is behind a giant mural on a wall located on the seafront in El Cantal, Rincón de la Victoria. The mural depicts the 'Cochinita’, the train that ran from Malaga city up to Zafarraya on the border of Granada province until 1968.

The work is approximately six metres long by three metres high and was commissioned and financed by Rincón de la Victoria town hall.

Although the train stopped running more than half a century ago, its memory is still alive for thousands of people old enough to remember it travelling along the coast and through the tunnels of El Cantal.

"I did a lot of research, looking at a lot of old photos," explained Lalone, who added that once he had the design in his mind, it took him just four days to complete his work. "It is a large wall, in which there is a rainwater outlet and I have included this by turning it into a tunnel from which the train is emerging."

A great honour

"For me it is a great honour and pride to have a work like this in such a beautiful and emblematic place in Rincón de la Victoria", said Luque, who for more than two decades has been leaving his artistic mark on dozens of walls in the province including in Estepona, Marbella and Álora, as well as Malaga city. In Álora in November 2021, he created a huge mural that shows the Caminito del Rey and other symbolic sites in the area.

"The first months of this new year are also looking quite intense, with commissions from businesses and companies in Marbella, Malaga city and Estepona, for example," said Lalone. He believes it is "very positive" that more and more public administrations and companies want to look to street art "as a tourist attraction, to revitalise the areas”.

La Cochinita ran from Malaga to Vélez-Málaga until 22 April 1968. However, as well as the new mural, its memory also lives on through the old stations in Rincón de la Victoria, La Cala del Moral, Benajarafe, Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga, which have since been converted into exhibition halls, tourist offices and bus stations.

The train tracks were dismantled in 1968, but the tunnels of El Cantal remain and they are also remembered as a refuge for the hundreds of thousands of people fleeing from Malaga city after the arrival of Franco's troops in February 1937, known as 'La Desbandá'. The horrific events, which are now considered one of the worst massacres of Spain's Civil War, are also remembered every year at the El Cantal tunnels.