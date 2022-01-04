King's Day comes early for Vélez-Málaga in the form of three million in European funds to boost tourism The council will receive 2,924,000 euros to carry out 32 projects with the aim of turning the town into a "sustainable, quality, innovative and accessible" destination

Torre del Mar promenade will see improvements thanks to the funding / e. cabezas

Kings' Day came early for Vélez-Málaga town hall as on Monday it received almost three million euros of European funds to improve its tourism infrastructure.

The money will be divided into four areas and include 32 projects covering green and sustainable transition, improving energy efficiency, digital transition and competitiveness.

The green and sustainable transition area will include solar-powered intelligent waste compactor bins, underground waste containers and existing recycling bins will be improved. Furthermore, carbon and water footprint systems will be implemented under the zero waste and circular economy initiative and and infrastructure to collect rainwater in Torre del Mar will also be improved.

In terms of energy efficiency, improvements will be made to public buildings including installing energy efficiency management systems and LED lighting on Torre del Mar, Benajarafe and Caleta de Vélez promenades. An electric bicycle lending service will also be introduced.

Fibre optic networks and WiFi will be made available on Torre del Mar promenade and the town's tourism website will undergo a makeover to make it completely accessible, with videos and digital tools promoting areas of interest such as Vélez-Málaga's medieval fort.

Children's playgrounds will also receive funding for improvements and local products will be promoted, with tropical tourist routes on offer through Vélez-Málaga and the design of new interactive tourist routes to expand the existing offer.

Health and safety

Improvements to beach toilet modules and the implementation of accessible tourism signage are among the plans to improve health, safety and accessibility in public areas in Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar.

Vélez-Málaga’s councillor for tourism, Jesús Pérez Atencia, said in a statement that last Monday was "an important day for the town, for the future of the tourism sector and ultimately for everyone.” He went on to say that the project "is plan inspired by Agenda 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with the main objective of transforming and modernising the tourism sector in Spain through sustainability and digitisation, increasing its competitiveness and resilience.”