'Just one wish': Child’s heartfelt letter to Three Kings moves Costa del Sol mayor to try and find the author

"Dear Three Kings, the only wish I have to be happy is to spend my Christmas with all my family and that we are healthy". That is the text of the emotional letter that a child from Vélez-Málaga sent to the Three Kings which was deposited on Wednesday in the town's special royal postbox in Plaza de Las Carmelitas.

After reading its content, the mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, was moved and has made an appeal to locate the author of the message to give them recognition in today’s parade (5 January).

Writing on social media the major said the child "is not asking for presents or anything material” and just wishes to “spend Christmas with all his family and be healthy".

"I ask for your help to find out who the author is, because I would like them to occupy a very special place in the 2024 Three Kings' Parade. May the Three Kings work their magic and may the sender appear ...," Lupiáñez added.

However, despite the efforts of the town hall and the media coverage of the story, it has not yet been possible to locate the author of the letter. The town hall is feeling positive and are confident that it will be possible to identify the boy or girl and have them make an appearance during the most magical day of the year at the traditional parade of the Three Kings. From 5pm the procession will go through the main streets of the town centre.

So, if anyone knows the little boy or girl who wrote the unsigned letter, they should contact the town hall immediately.

At the traditional ceremony on Wednesday, gifts were given to the authors of three winning letters delivered to the royal postbox. They were Lina Oliveira, Gabriel Téllez, both seven years old, and Lía Fernández, two years old.