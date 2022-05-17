International team investigating art in Rincón de la Victoria cave thought to be over 30,000 years old The results of the study could put the town on the scientific map as "one of the most important caves in the Mediterranean"

Scientific investigations are currently being carried out in the Cueva de la Victoria cave in Rincón de la Victoria to date a series of rock art. This work, carried out by an international research team, will place the Cueva de la Victoria, the El Cantal group of caves will put Rincón de la Victoria on the scientific map.

"We couldn't be happier, and our willingness and support is maximum to continue researching and getting to know in depth all that the Cueva de la Victoria has to offer. We are bringing this cave into the 21st century and the research team assures us that we will make it one of the most important caves in the Mediterranean," explained the mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado.

The research group has been working in the Cueva de la Victoria since April with the aim of confirming and guaranteeing the dates of this cave art, which contains remains from the Archaic, Figurative and Schematic Palaeolithic periods. "The team will give a new impulse to the cave, working with the latest technologies and applying new methods. They are analysing and updating the cave," explained the councillor for tourism and caves, Antonio José Martín.

International project

The work will consist of trying to obtain precise information on the origin of the prehistoric rock art in these two caves and scientists believe that they are more than 30,000 years old. The results of these analyses will form part of an international research project also involving Spanish caves in Cantabria, Asturias, Cáceres and Malaga.

The researchers involved in this dating project are Hipólito Collado, Luis Efrén Fernández, Pedro Cantalejo, María del Mar Espejo, José Ramos, Cristina Liñán, Yolanda del Rosal, Diego Fernández, and a number of international laboratories.

The team investigating the rock art / sur