International logistics and transport companies set their sights on Vélez-Málaga The town hall is negotiating with several international firms to set up on private land close to the A-7 Mediterranean motorway

Large logistics and transport operators have set their sights on Vélez-Málaga to expand their commercial network. In the last year and a half, at least a dozen companies have contacted the town hall to inquire about locations in the town. However, up until now it has not been possible to go ahead with any of the possibilities for different reasons and factors.

Most of the companies highlight the same criteria for setting their sights on the largest town in the Axarquía; Malaga city has a serious lack of available land for to build centres of this type, and those that could be used have problems of flooding and/or traffic congestion, which puts companies off.

Some of the practicalities of having centres in Vélez-Málaga include the relative proximity to Marbella, and the port of Algeciras. It is also an hour and a half from Almeria, which links up with the other strategic distribution point – Murcia. Murcia in turn connects easily with Catalonia and its exit and entry to France via the Pyrenees, according to the sources consulted.

Among the operators who have shown their interest in setting up in Vélez-Málaga is "a large multinational e-commerce and distribution company", which in recent months has already held several meetings with Vélez-Málaga town hall and landowners.

Job creation

According to the sources consulted, this multinational has an agreement in principle with the owners of some land, "pending formalisation and which would entail the signing of an urban development agreement with the town hall". Although the sources added that this will not happen until later this year.

The multinational intends to install a logistics centre, with a floor area of between 60,000 and 90,000 square metres, and between 240,000 and 280,000 square metres of surface area, distributed over different floors.

According to municipal sources, this facility would create around a thousand direct jobs, plus a number of indirect jobs. With this project, the multinational would close the circle of its large distribution centres on the Mediterranean axis, from Barcelona to Algeciras, making a stopover in Vélez-Málaga.

"In addition, national transport companies, such as one based in Murcia, are also looking for land for the establishment of one of their centres, for which they could have already closed the purchase of land in the town,” according to the sources consulted.

Given this panorama, it seems clear that the distribution and logistics sector, e-commerce and food chains are focusing on the eastern part of Malaga province, in search of the best location for their distribution plants in an area that they have called "strategic" for the future of transport. According to town hall sources, they have "contacts with large European and Asian multinationals, as well as national ones, which shows the interest that Vélez-Málaga is creating", they added.