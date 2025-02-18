Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Representatives from the Bradshaw Foundation visited the Nerja Cave last week. SUR
International experts continue tour of Costa del Sol caves
History

International experts continue tour of Costa del Sol caves

Representatives from the Bradshaw Foundation have visited the world-famous Nerja Cave following a recent visit to Rincón de la Victoria

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 16:44

Following a visit last week to the caves in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol, representatives from the Bradshaw Foundation continued their tour of the area by visiting the Nerja Cave.

The most visited cave in Malaga province, which celebrated the 66th anniversary of its discovery in January, received internationally renowned specialists in cave art.

The Bradshaw Foundation's main task is to "promote the discovery, documentation and preservation of this art around the world, with the aim of understanding the history of mankind," according to a statement released by the Cueva de Nerja Foundation on its social media.

The specialists who came to the Nerja cave were accompanied at all times by members of the Nerja Cave Research Institute, who showed them the latest findings of rock art in the cave. The most recent research suggests that the cave art may date back as far as 20,000 years to the Early Magdalenian period. However, experts believe that it could date back even further, to 43,500 years ago, to the Neanderthal period.

Among the specialists who accompanied the Bradshaw Foundation experts on the visit were Doctor Yolanda del Rosal, Doctor George Nash who has a PhD and archaeologist specialising in rock art; Luis Efrén Fernández, archaeological curator of the Nerja Cave; Damon de Laszlo, co-founder and president of the Bradshaw Foundation; Lucy de Laszlo, member of the foundation; and the editor Peter Lyell.

