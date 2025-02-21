International club hands over 850-euro donation to Axarquía charity

Sections
Highlight
Jennie Rhodes
Nerja
Friday, 21 February 2025, 12:16
The Club Internacional de Nerja last week presented a cheque for 850 euros to the Taller de la Amistad which supports people with intellectual and physical disabilities in the Axarquía.
The money was raised during a number of fundraising events including raffles and auctions over Christmas.
Vice president of the Club Internacional de Nerja, Linda Miller, presented the cheque to director of the Taller de la Amistad, Victor Gil Caballero. Miller thanked sponsors, volunteers and members of the club for their ongoing hard work and support.
