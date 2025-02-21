Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archive photo of Club International members. SUR
International club hands over 850-euro donation to Axarquía charity
Community spirit

International club hands over 850-euro donation to Axarquía charity

The money was raised during a number of fundraising events including raffles and auctions over Christmas

Jennie Rhodes

Nerja

Friday, 21 February 2025, 12:16

The Club Internacional de Nerja last week presented a cheque for 850 euros to the Taller de la Amistad which supports people with intellectual and physical disabilities in the Axarquía.

The money was raised during a number of fundraising events including raffles and auctions over Christmas.

Vice president of the Club Internacional de Nerja, Linda Miller, presented the cheque to director of the Taller de la Amistad, Victor Gil Caballero. Miller thanked sponsors, volunteers and members of the club for their ongoing hard work and support.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 These are the Malaga towns and villages where you can watch classic cars in action this weekend
  2. 2 Celebrate Malaga province's 'liquid gold' this coming weekend
  3. 3 Fourteen Malaga villages face 35 per cent hike in water rates
  4. 4 This is the exclusive Costa del Sol housing development with prices starting from 640,000 euros
  5. 5 Restoration of iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint complete
  6. 6 Torremolinos lines up series of activities to mark Andalucía Day which is celebrated on 28 February
  7. 7 Andalusian regional government to meet Costa Tropical farmers to tackle avocado pest
  8. 8 International experts continue tour of Costa del Sol caves
  9. 9 Top designers head to Malaga for flamenco fashion show
  10. 10 More than 200 runners sign up in first 48 hours for Estepona's coastal half marathon

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish International club hands over 850-euro donation to Axarquía charity