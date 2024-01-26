International club donates 500 euros to Nerja food bank Nerja Solidaria will be using the money to "support disadvantaged local families"

Volunteers and members of Club Internacional de Nerja, Linda Miller, club president Robert Winchester, Vic Taylor, Mags Carroll and treasurer Janet Skinner, presented a cheque for 500 euros to the town's Solidaria food bank this week.

Club member and pastor at Nerja's New Life Church, Nick Miller, explained to SUR in English that the money was raised "through raffles and other fundraising events" in recent months and that Nerja Solidaria will be using the money to "support disadvantaged local families".