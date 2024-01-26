Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
International club donates 500 euros to Nerja food bank

International club donates 500 euros to Nerja food bank

Nerja Solidaria will be using the money to "support disadvantaged local families"

Jennie Rhodes

Friday, 26 January 2024, 13:08

Compartir

Volunteers and members of Club Internacional de Nerja, Linda Miller, club president Robert Winchester, Vic Taylor, Mags Carroll and treasurer Janet Skinner, presented a cheque for 500 euros to the town's Solidaria food bank this week.

Club member and pastor at Nerja's New Life Church, Nick Miller, explained to SUR in English that the money was raised "through raffles and other fundraising events" in recent months and that Nerja Solidaria will be using the money to "support disadvantaged local families".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Man arrested for killing his partner and hiding her body among reeds in Malaga stream bed
  2. 2 Costa towns unveil projects aimed at attracting more visitors
  3. 3 Andalucía aims to break even more tourism records in 2024
  4. 4 Junta working hard to secure direct flights with five priority long-haul destinations
  5. 5 Costa del Sol launches plan to bring back Spanish tourists
  6. 6 Government pledges to increase frequencies of local commuter trains along the Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Derelict Torremolinos hotel to become new concept in co-living for digital nomads
  8. 8 Spanish hunter claims wolves killed his dog in the middle of a hunt
  9. 9 International club donates 500 euros to Nerja food bank
  10. 10 The Malaga restaurant that has become the best-rated in Andalucía

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad