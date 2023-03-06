Injured hiker rescued by mountain rescue helicopter after Nerja fall

The Guardia Civil team was called in because the area was difficult to access by motor vehicle

The Guardia Civil's mountain rescue team (Ereim), based in Álora, was called in to rescue a person who was injured while hiking in the area known as Fuente del Esparto in the Malaga province town of Nerja on Sunday morning.

The Junta's 112 Andalucía emergency coordination centre alerted the Guardia Civil team that a person had fallen and had possibly fractured their left ankle.

Due to the medical prognosis and the area being difficult to access by motor vehicle, the mountain rescue helicopter picked up the injured walker and transferred them to the Axarquía hospital.