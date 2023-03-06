Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Delete
Injured hiker rescued by mountain rescue helicopter after Nerja fall

Injured hiker rescued by mountain rescue helicopter after Nerja fall

112 INCIDENT ·

The Guardia Civil team was called in because the area was difficult to access by motor vehicle

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 6 March 2023, 10:07

Compartir

The Guardia Civil's mountain rescue team (Ereim), based in Álora, was called in to rescue a person who was injured while hiking in the area known as Fuente del Esparto in the Malaga province town of Nerja on Sunday morning.

The Junta's 112 Andalucía emergency coordination centre alerted the Guardia Civil team that a person had fallen and had possibly fractured their left ankle.

Due to the medical prognosis and the area being difficult to access by motor vehicle, the mountain rescue helicopter picked up the injured walker and transferred them to the Axarquía hospital.

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores

Suscríbete

¿Ya eres suscriptor?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad