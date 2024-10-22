Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The climber was rescued from a cave route in the Alfarnatejo on Monday. SUR
Injured climber stretchered to safety by mountain rescue team in Malaga province
Injured climber stretchered to safety by mountain rescue team in Malaga province

It took more than two hours for firefighters and the Guardia Civil's GREIM specialists to get the 40-year-old woman to an area that an ambulance could reach

Eugenio Cabezas

Axarquía

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 14:02

Firefighters and members of the Guardia Civil’s mountain rescue and intervention group (GREIM) rescued a climber on Monday 21 October who suffered a leg injury after a fall from a rock when she was on a route near the Cueva del Yugo in Alfarnatejo in the Axarquía area of Malaga province.

Emergency services were called at around 2.55pm with reports that a 40-year-old woman had suffered injuries to her leg from a falling rock when she was climbing in this natural environment in the upper Axarquia.

Firefighters from the Colmenar, Archidona and Antequera fire stations were quickly dispatched to the scene. Together with specialists from GREIM they located the injured climber, who was in an area that was very difficult to access.

Due to the steepness of the terrain, the climber had to be evacuated on a stretcher. It took over two hours to get her to an area that the ambulance could reach. The climber was then evacuated to the Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquía in Torre del Mar. For the moment, no further information about her state of health has been released. The operation ended at around 6pm.

The last rescue of a climber in the province happened on Thursday 17 October, when the GREIM rescued a Polish man who was involved in an accident in the El Chorro area, when he was climbing on the 'blue line' route. In that case, the Guardia Civil helicopter took part in the operation, due to the steepness of the area; a 300-metre-high rockface.

