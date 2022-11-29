Important Malaga fishing town opens visitor's centre The new museum space in Caleta de Vélez in the Axarquía pays tribute to one of the area’s most important and historic industries

Since the late 1970s the port of Caleta de Vélez has been one of Andalucía’s most important fishing ports and is home to around a hundred fishing boats. Despite difficult times for the sector, the port employs about a thousand people. Now, a new museum space has opened to pay tribute to the industry and to educate visitors about the importance of fishing in Caleta de Vélez.

The visitor’s centre has a collection of scale models of fishing boats, sailors' knots, equipment and historical photographs. The new space, which has seen a 6,000 euro investment, is located Calle Don Faustino, just off the N-340 coastal road. It is open mornings and afternoons from Monday to Friday, and Saturday mornings to coincide with the town’s weekly market.

The museum is divided into two areas; a permanent exhibition explaining the history of fishing in the town and the other area is to be used for temporary exhibitions and competitions. The current exhibition is by the Faro de Torre del Mar rowing club, with a small exhibition of photographs of regattas held on Torre del Mar’s beaches.