Hundreds raise their glasses as Oktoberfest gets under way in Torrox The event, which runs until Sunday, was opened by the mayor and the German consul

“Oans, zwoa, g’suffa!” (One, two, drink!) With this traditional Bavarian call to drink, the Torrox Oktoberfest was officially opened by the German consul, Arnulf Braun, and the town’s mayor, Óscar Medina on Thursday evening.

The first night saw more than 500 people celebrating what has been described as southern Spain’s “largest Oktoberfest” event.

The German beer festival will run until Sunday 25 September with a wide selection of bars and food stalls, as well as a children’s area and market.

Torrox has the highest percentage of German residents of any town in mainland Spain and the annual Oktoberfest is extremely popular with German, Spanish and other nationalities.

Doors open at midday and revellers can expect singing, eating, dancing and, of course, beer-drinking through into early hours.